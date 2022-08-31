Osasuna new favorites to land Barcelona winger Ez Abde - report

Osasuna have emerged as the new favorites to land winger Ez Abde on loan from Barcelona before the transfer window closes.

It had looked as though Abde would be heading to Real Valladolid, particularly after Ronaldo admitted his club were interested, but that no longer seems the case.

Marca and Sport are both reporting that Osasuna are leading the chase and are optimistic of landing the Morocco international.

Abde also seems happy to head to El Sadar which means it’s now just up to Barcelona and Osasuna to finalize the details of the loan.

It’s still thought that Abde will renew his contract before he leaves. The 20-year-old’s current deal runs until 2024 but could be extended for another couple of years.

Abde will hopefully be able to enjoy some regular game time if he does move. The winger made 12 outings last season for the first team, actually scoring against Osasuna in a 2-2 La Liga draw.