Barcelona’s Jordi Alba linked with shock move to Inter

The summer transfer window keeps on throwing up surprises with the latest eyebrow-raiser from the rumor mill concerning Jordi Alba and Inter Milan.

That man Gerard Romero is reporting that Barcelona and Inter have reached an agreement for the transfer of Alba on loan and are just waiting for the OK from the left-back.

Inter would pay 40% of Alba’s salary but it’s claimed the left-back’s departure could pave a way for Barcelona to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

Alba has been benched by Xavi in Barca’s last two games in favor of Alejandro Balde which may be a factor in the Spain international’s thinking, particularly in a World Cup year.

Barca are also expected to bring in Marcos Alonso which could spell more bad news for Alba and his international hopes.

Alba leaving Barcelona would still be a major shock, particularly this late in the window, but if we know anything about this club it’s probably to expect the unexpected.