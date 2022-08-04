Barcelona won’t give Umtiti and Braithwaite squad numbers - report

In the case of the strange getting stranger, Barcelona are reportedly reaching new levels of frustration with striker Martin Braithwaite and defender Samuel Umtiti. The club really, and I can’t stress this enough, really want to see both leave the Camp Nou this summer.

The Catalans are so keen they will do “whatever it takes” to offload the duo. The report reckons Barca have already informed they pair “they will not get a squad number next season” and adds they will be sacked if they are still at the club by 31st August.

Braithwaite apparently has offers from Spain and Saudi Arabia but will only leave if the final two years of his contract are paid up, while Umtiti is willing to go but hasn’t been too interested in any of the (very few) offers that have come his way.

Olympiacos have been the latest club to be linked with Umtiti but it’s not clear if he’s willing to move to the Greek side.