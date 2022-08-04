Chelsea ‘doing all they can’ to stop Cesar Azpilicueta from leaving - report

Barcelona have enjoyed a remarkable transfer window so far but may be about to hit a brick wall when it comes to trying to sign Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea.

The latest updates suggests the Blues are “very reluctant” to let Azpilicueta leave and “are doing everything they can” to stop the skipper from departing.

Azpilicueta has no intention of causing problems at the club so he has to wait, to see if Chelsea's stance softens or Barcelona pay. — Tom Allnutt (@TomAllnutt_) August 3, 2022

Over at AS there’s word that Chelsea have decided they want €10 million for Azpilicueta and another €15 million from Barcelona for Marcos Alonso.

Barcelona don’t want to pay anything like that for the two players and are hoping that the Blues lower their asking price. That seems unlikely given Chelsea have already lost out on both Raphinha and Jules Kounde to the Catalans.

Previously reports have claimed both players do want to move but there’s no guarantee either transfer will come off. It seems highly unlikely Azpilicueta will agitate for a move, while Barca appear to have other left-back options in mind apart from Alonso.