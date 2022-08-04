 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea “considering” Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as “potential new striker” - report

Could the Blues make a shock move for the Barça man?

By Renato Gonçalves
Real Madrid v Barcelona - Preseason Friendly Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Premier League side Chelsea have added Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their list of potential targets for the striker position and have already begun talks with the player, according to a report from the great Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are still in the initial stages of the process and haven’t talked to Barça yet, but it’s quite a surprise to see the Blues potentially making a move for Aubameyang since we hadn’t heard any rumors from any reliable sources about it.

It is interesting to see if the two clubs will eventually discuss some sort of a swap deal involving Barça’s two targets from Chelsea in César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. Chelsea also reportedly want Frenkie De Jong, so we could be seeing the beginning stages of a mega-deal between the two sides.

Aubameyang remains happy at Barça but his role is going to be considerably diminished with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, and he could be tempted to re-join his former coach Thomas Tuchel if he’s promised more minutes in London.

This has really come out of nowhere but is now a very interesting story to watch.

