Alex Collado tells Xavi he wants to leave Barcelona - report

Alex Collado has reportedly asked Xavi Hernandez if he can leave Barcelona this summer as he wants regular football next season.

The midfielder is back at the club after a loan spell with Granada and it had been thought Xavi was keen to offer him first-team opportunities in 2022-23.

However, it seems Collado doesn’t expect to see much game time in the coming campaign and has spoken to his manager to let him know his thoughts.

Álex Collado could leave Barcelona in the next days. Been told the Spanish midfielder asked Xavi to leave the club and have chances to play as he wants regular game time after direct conversation with the manager. #FCB



Collado extended contract with FCB until June 2024. pic.twitter.com/7LbrdmUkVC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2022

Collado has featured briefly in pre-season for Barcelona. The 23-year-old enjoyed some minutes against Inter Miami and Juventus on the club’s tour of the United States.

However, there’s no doubt he faces serious competition for minutes next season and it would be little surprise to see him become the latest player to leave.

Relevo are reporting that a loan is the most likely option for Collado but a permanent transfer “is not ruled out if a good offer” arrives that suits all.