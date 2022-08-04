 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Xavi makes decision on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid Chelsea interest

The striker is wanted back in the Premier League

By Gill Clark
Olot v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona coach Xavi has reportedly made it clear that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is “non-transferable” amid speculation that Chelsea are keen on the striker.

It’s been reported that the Blues are considering Aubameyang as a possible new striker and talks have already been held with the Gabon international.

Diario Sport bring a fresh update on the situation and reckon that Xavi is clear that Aubameyang is going nowhere this summer.

The Barcelona coach considers Aubameyang an important part of the squad even following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Xavi thinks that the center-forward posistion is “perfectly covered” with Aubameyang and Lewandowski around and thinks the two could even play together in some matches.

Aubameyang only arrived in January on a free transfer but quickly made an impression, scoring 13 goals in 23 games to finish the 2021-22 campaign as the team’s joint top scorer.

The Barcelona striker is not the only attacker being linked with Chelsea currently. RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko is also thought to be on the club’s shortlist.

