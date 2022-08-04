César Azpilicueta says no to Barcelona, set to sign extension with Chelsea - reports

Barcelona seem to have lost their first battle in this summer transfer window as Spanish full-back César Azpilicueta has decided to say no to the Catalan club and is set to sign a two-year extension to stay at Chelsea, as first reported by Gerard Romero and confirmed by several other sources.

Contamos @JijantesFC



Azpilicueta quería tener claro su futuro antes del inicio de la Premier.



El Barça le pedía unos días más de espera para poder solucionar el tema del FP con la Liga



El capitán blue decidió esta mañama y se lo comunicó al club y a Xavi — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 4, 2022

Romero says Azpilicueta wanted clarity on his future before the start of the Premier League season this weekend as the negotiations between Chelsea and Barça had dragged on for several weeks without a resolution.

Barça asked for a few more days to resolve their issues regarding the registration of their new signings with La Liga, but the player doesn’t want to wait and has made up his mind on staying at Stamford Bridge.

Romero says Azpilicueta informed both Barça and manager Xavi Hernández about his decision, and his renewal with Chelsea could be made official as soon as today.

Azpilicueta was Xavi’s number one target for the right-back position, and unless the boss decides to pursue other names it looks as though Sergiño Dest and Sergi Roberto will be the two main options for the position, with Ronald Araujo and Jules Koundé also capable of playing the role if needed.

Romero also adds there are no plans to sign another right-back as of now, and the left-back position is the priority with Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso at the top of the list of targets.

What do you think, Barça fans? Will the team miss Azpilicueta or is there enough in the current squad to make up for his absence?