OFFICIAL: Los Angeles Galaxy sign Riqui Puig from Barcelona

The midfielder is off to California

By Renato Gonçalves
FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s official: the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer have signed midfielder Riqui Puig on a permanent transfer from Barcelona, the club announced on Thursday.

This is the full statement from the club:

FC Barcelona and Los Angeles Galaxy have reached an agreement on the transfer of Riqui Puig. The Catalan club reserves the right to repurchase the player and 50% on any future sale.

Source: FC Barcelona

It’s a very similar deal than the one Barça agreed with Celta Vigo for Óscar Mingueza. Barça have to right to re-sign Puig in the future for a fixed discount price and get 50% of any future sale in case the 22-year-old reaches his potential and becomes a star in the United States.

Riqui leaves after three years in the first team following his time at Barça B, and he’ll always be remembered for showing a lot of promise but never quite getting a real chance to shine despite playing for four different managers in the senior squad.

Good luck in LA, Ricky Pooch!

