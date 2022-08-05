Cesc Fabregas reveals he told Barcelona to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni

Cesc Fàbregas, former Barca man and present-day football traveler extraordinaire, commented on his former club this week. The Spaniard said that he specifically contacted Barcelona about signing Aurélien Tchouaméní, who of course is now a Madrid man.

“I know Tchouaméni very well. I spoke to people at Barça about signing him,” he said. “I thought he was a great player for the future, but financially he couldn’t be signed. I gave my opinion to another former team and in the end, he went to the rival club. You have to take advantage of market opportunities.”

Cesc also said he hoped his pal Lionel Messi would return to Barca at some point.

“As a Barcelonista I hope and wish that Messi returns to Barcelona. He has a year left in Paris. I would be delighted. It’s a dream that the club and all the fans have. But football can be very capricious. I speak to you as a fan.” Fàbregas | Source

Fabregas played alongside Tchouaméní at Monaco but has also moved on this summer. The midfielder joined Serie B side Como after his contract with the Ligue 1 team expired.