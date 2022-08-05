Riqui Puig sends goodbye message to Barcelona fans

Riqui Puig has sent a goodbye message to Barcelona supporters after completing a move to Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy.

The midfielder departs the Camp Nou after nine years with the club and admits it’s been a dream to play for Barcelona in a post on Instagram.

“Today I must say goodbye to all of you, to my home, my colours and to part of my life,” he wrote.

“Coming from a culé family, I never thought that one day I would end up playing in Camp Nou. It was with work and dedication that my childhood dreams became true. I am proud to say that I accomplished my biggest dream.

“I’d like to say to all the fans, that I have felt your support every minute that I have worn this shirt.

“I’m taking with me a lot of memories, special moments and magical nights that I will never forget. Thank you to the Club’s staff, team-mates and technical staff for the constant training and help throughout the years. You all make this Club great.

“It is now time to start a new exciting adventure that is going to challenge me to give my all.

“Thank you for all the support that I know you will keep giving me in this new stage of my life.”