Pep Guardiola talks Bernardo Silva to Barcelona transfer rumors

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has offered an update on Bernardo Silva’s future and admits he does not know if he will stay at the Etihad Stadium.

The midfielder is reportedly a target for Barcelona but it seems likely he will only arrive at the Camp Nou if Frenkie de Jong departs.

Guardiola said earlier this summer it would be difficult for Barca to sign Bernardo but struck a slightly different tone when asked about the Portugal international at a press conference.

“Sometimes you have to sell,” he said. “For the desire for the players, I need people happy here, we try to do it together. “I would love for Bernardo to continue here, a very special player in the locker room, but I don’t know what will happen. What happens will happen, if he stays is perfect, if he has to leave it’s because football is like this. “Players have desire and I’m not a person to stop a person desire in life. Football career is so short. I’m a small part of the club, I have to speak to the club, they decide and I say okay.”

President Joan Laporta has been quizzed on Bernardo this week. He told CBS Sports he thinks the midfielder is “a very good player” but wouldn’t say anymore out of respect for Manchester City.