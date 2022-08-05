Barcelona confirm Robert Lewandowski is club’s new No. 9

Barcelona officially unveiled Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou on Friday and have confirmed the striker will wear the No. 9 shirt at the Camp Nou.

Lewandowski was presented on the pitch wearing the 9 on his back which belonged to Dutchman Memphis Depay last season.

President Joan Laporta was then asked about the squad numbers at a press conference and confirmed Lewandowski would be keeping hold of the 9 for next season.

“Lewandowski’s number 9 was a club decision. For reasons that interest the club, for image and advertising reasons,” he said. “We have considered it an appropriate decision and we have made it with all due respect for Memphis and he has understood perfectly.”

There has been speculation Memphis will move on this summer following the arrivals of Lewandowski and Raphinha and with Ousmane Dembele having renewed his contract.

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have both been linked with the forward who seems to have accepted the fact he must leave if he wants regular minutes next season.