Barcelona’s Memphis Depay interested in Juventus move - report

Memphis Depay appears to be edging closer to the exit door at Barcelona and is reportedly “willing” to move to Juventus.

The Dutchman appears to be surplus to requirements after Barca splashed out on Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha and has already lost his No. 9 to the former Bayern Munich man.

Diario Sport are reporting that Barca have an offer from Juventus for Memphis and the Dutch forward has “shown interest in reaching an agreement” with the Turin giants.

However, it’s not as easy as all that. The report also reckons any deal will be “complicated” and that it’s not clear yet if it will be a transfer or a loan with a purchase option. Memphis would need to sign an extension first as his current deal expires next summer.

The Dutchman is attracted to the offer from Juventus but can only move if Barca “lower their asking price” which is thought to be around €20m. Juventus would rather a loan because the Italian side have financial issues of their own.

Memphis has also attracted interest from Premier League clubs. Tottenham, Chelsea, and Everton are all thought to be keen on the 28-year-old who played in the English top flight previously with Manchester United.