LA Galaxy asked about another Barcelona player during Riqui Puig talks - report

Barcelona and LA Galaxy have already done business this week with midfielder Riqui Puig leaving the Camp Nou and sealing a move to the Major League Soccer team.

According to Diario AS, there’s a possibility that Puig could be joined by another Barcelona team-mate soon as the two clubs are “building a strong relationship.”

LA Galaxy tried to sign Sergi Roberto earlier this season and while they were unsuccessful they have apparently remained in “constant communication” with Barca since.

The report adds that LA Galaxy “inquired about another player from Barcelona” during recent negotiations for Puig.

There’s no mention of which player the MLS side are keen on but the report mentions it’s someone who is not in Xavi’s plans for the 2022-23 campaign.

Barcelona have already offloaded a few unwanted stars this summer and are keen to wave goodbye to a few more with Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite thought to be at the top of the list.