Barcelona face ‘race against time’ to register new signings - report

Barcelona are facing a “race against time” to register new signings in time for the start of the 2022-23 La Liga season.

The latest update comes from ESPN who reckon La Liga have told Barca “they will need to pull a fourth financial lever” if they are to have their new boys available to face Rayo.

President Joan Laporta said at Robert Lewandowski’s unveiling that Barca have already pulled in €860 million over the last two months but it seems more is needed.

Barca are thought to be ready to pull a fourth ‘economic lever’ to bring in more income by selling off another 24.5% of Barca Studios.

ESPN reckon that as things stand Barca could register “some” of their new signings but “would prefer to register everyone at the same time.”

Barcelona also need to keep on trimming the wage bill. Back-up goalkeeper Neto is expected to be the next player to leave and there could be more departures.

The Catalans continue to hope Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite can find new clubs, while speculation continues to swirl around the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay.

There have also been reports that Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique have once again been asked to take pay-cuts to help the club’s ongoing financial difficulties.