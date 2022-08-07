 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OFFICIAL: AFC Bournemouth sign Neto from Barcelona

The Brazilian goalkeeper is off to the Premier League

By Renato Gonçalves
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto has completed a move to Premier League AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer.

This is the full statement from the Premier League club:

“AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona.

“The experienced Brazilian, who turned 33 last month, has joined the Cherries on a free transfer after agreeing terms on a 12-month deal.

“He becomes the club’s fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and Marcus Tavernier.”

Neto departs after spending the last three seasons as Barça’s backup keeper, making 21 appearances, keeping seven clean sheets and winning a Copa del Rey title with the club. The Brazilian came close to joining Celta Vigo and Napoli in this transfer window before talks broke down due to his very high wages, but Bournemouth finally managed to work out a deal and now Neto gets a chance to start for a Premier League team.

The Brazilian is the fifth first team player so far to depart Barça this summer along with Riqui Puig, Francisco Trincão, Óscar Mingueza and Clément Lenglet.

Good luck in England, Neto!

