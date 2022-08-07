Tuchel confirms Marcos Alonso wants to leave Chelsea amid Barcelona rumors

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Marcos Alonso was left out of his squad to face Everton on Saturday as he’s trying to seek a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The left-back has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and is reportedly close to sealing a deal with the Catalan giants.

Tuchel was asked about the situation after Chelsea’s victory at Goodison Park and offered an update on the situation.

“He tries to leave and we agreed to this wish and that is why it would not have made sense to put him on the pitch today,” he said. “He would have been on the pitch otherwise but I think it was the right thing to do.”

Alonso looks like being Barca’s latest signing of what has been a very busy transfer window. The 31-year-old will act as back-up to Jordi Alba and provide competition to the Spain international.