Barcelona coach Xavi says he’s counting on Frenkie de Jong for next season

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez spoke about Frenkie de Jong after Sunday’s emphatic 6-0 win over Pumas in the Gamper Trophy.

The midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from Barcelona and Xavi says he does not know what will happen but is counting on the Dutchman for next season.

“I don’t know what will happen to Frenkie,” he said.

“Anything is possible until August 31, but he knows how I think about him and what the club needs. Of course I’m counting on him for next season.”

De Jong started the game on the bench, as Xavi went with Sergio Busquets, Pedri, and Gavi in midfield, but came on at half-time and scored the final goal of the night.

Xavi admitted it had been a good night’s work for the Catalan giants and is happy ahead of the team’s first game of the season next weekend against Rayo Vallecano.

“Everything went well tonight,” he added. “I am very happy with our good game and for the fans, who were very enthusiastic. This is the way.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta also spoke about De Jong ahead of kick-off and said once again that he is hoping the midfielder stays at the Camp Nou.

“He is a Barça player, of great quality and we want him to stay,” he said. “With him and his teammates we have a very powerful midfield. He has offers but we want him to stay and he wants to stay.”