Barcelona tell Frenkie de Jong of potential criminality in contract renewal - report

In the insane story that keeps on giving, Barcelona have reportedly let Frenkie de Jong know that they have found evidence of criminality in his contract renewal. Now, this may sound strange right? A company, letting an employee know, that the contract the two sides agreed on may be illegal.

You would be correct, this is strange. The angle the report says Barca are taking is that they’re putting the blame on the previous board from 2020 when they set up his salary structure to be delayed.

It’s also the latest saga surrounding De Jong that has been rumbling on all summer. The midfielder keeps on being linked with an exit but has made it crystal clear he wants to stay.

The midfielder’s options are seemingly to take less and stay, leave for Chelsea or Manchester United (yikes), or stay and fight. I have no idea what’ll happen here. What do you all think?