Barcelona defender Gerard Pique to take ‘drastic’ pay cut - report

Gerard Pique is reportedly in talks with Barcelona to reduce his salary which will help the club register their five new signings.

According to Cope, Pique is willing to take a “drastic” pay cut and agree a deal that runs until June 2024.

Barcelona are working hard to register their new signings before their first La Liga game of the season on Saturday and have already activated several of their economic levers.

It seems further efforts are needed though, and Pique is willing to help out once again by reducing his salary even further.

The defender is expected to be joined by Sergio Busquets, who is also willing to take another pay cut, while Barca are also planning on activating a fourth lever.

President Joan Laporta is optimistic that once those measures have all been incorporated then La Liga will allow the new signings to be registered.

There’s also hope that Barca will have some room left over to bring in Marcos Alonso from Chelsea for a fee thought to be around €8 million.