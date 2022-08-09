Lewandowski on Barcelona move: I feel like a kid who got a new toy

Robert Lewandowski has been talking about his move to Barcelona and made it clear just how much he’s loving life at the Camp Nou.

The Poland international struck his first goal for his new club in the Gamper Trophy win over Pumas and has revealed in a new interview how much he’s relishing his change of club.

“It’s just a new feeling for me,” he said. “I needed this change, this move to another country to another club. I feel like a kid who got a new toy.”

Lewandowski also spoke about his unveiling at the Camp Nou which saw 59,026 fans turn out to welcome the new signing to Barcelona.

“Incredible! I didn’t expect so many fans. It doesn’t matter that I had more than other players like Ronaldinho or Ibrahimovic,” he added. “Those were different times anyway. But in the end it’s really nice when you get so much support right away. Such experiences stay forever.”

Lewandowski also rejected talk that he had moved to Barcelona because he’s desperate to win the Ballon d’Or before he finally hangs up his boots.

“I’ve always said that the success of the team drives me,” he explained. “Prizes like that are nice extras, but that’s not why I wanted to go to Spain. Some of what was written there was not true.” Source | Sport1

The striker will be hoping to make his La Liga debut for Barcelona on Saturday when Rayo Vallecano visit the Camp Nou. Barca still need to register their new signings but are hoping to be able to do so this week after activating another financial lever.