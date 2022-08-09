Valencia ask Barcelona for Nico González, ‘confident in convincing him’ - report

Valencia have asked Barcelona for midfielder Nico González and are confident in convincing the player to join the La Liga club on loan this season, according to a report from Relevo’s Matteo Moretto.

The 20-year-old is in Xavi Hernández’s plans for the time being but a loan move to a club where he’ll get minutes at a high level is not viewed as a bad thing by the club and the coaching staff, and this report says new Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso has promised Nico a “protagonist” role in his midfield.

Nico is currently contemplating the move, Moretto says, and his agent Jorge Mendes, who has strong relations with Barça president Joan Laporta and Valencia owner Peter Lim, could have a big influence in the player’s decision.

Other quality sources with good connections with Barça claim that Nico has already made up his mind about moving to Valencia and communicated his decision to Xavi, and the two clubs are already in advanced negotiations to seal a move this week.

If Nico does move away on loan for the season, Miralem Pjanic would get the chance to stay at Barça as Sergio Busquets’ backup in the pivot position.

What do you think, Barça fans? Should Barça keep Nico or allow him to get more minutes and experience with a very good La Liga team?