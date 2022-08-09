Oscar Mingueza opens up on his departure from Barcelona

Oscar Mingueza has opened up on his departure from Barcelona and says it was not a tough decision to make after being told he was surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou.

The defender was one of several players that Xavi spoke to ahead of the new campaign and made clear they were not in his plans for next season. Mingueza admits he was sad to hear the news but knew he had to move on and find a club where he could play regularly.

“I’ve been 15 years at Barça, every day I went to the sports city and I’ve been to La Masia, but what I wanted was to play,” he said. “If I couldn’t play in Barcelona, it was clear I had to go somewhere else. It may seem a difficult decision, but it has been quite easy and I was quite clear. Right now I’m only thinking about Celta, I’m very motivated and looking forward to the start of La Liga,”

Mingueza also spoke about what it was like at Barcelona after Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman as first-team coach at the Camp Nou.

“When Xavi arrived, he told us all what he wanted tactically. In the end, when you’re playing matches and if a coach doesn’t like you, it’s difficult to play again,” he said. “You have to act like a veteran and give your all in every game. The fans are demanding, I don’t know if they have treated me excessively or not, but I think I have given my best and that I had a good season with Koeman.” Source | Cadena SER

The defender also admitted he “still doesn’t know if he’s registered” with Celta but is hoping to make his La Liga debut for his new club on Saturday against Espanyol.