Barcelona, Valencia agree loan deal for Nico González - report

Barcelona and Valencia have reached agreement on a deal that will send Barça midfielder Nico González to the La Liga club on a season-long loan, according to a report from the transfer guru himself, Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona and Valencia are signing documents for Nico deal. Agreement reached on loan until June 2023, no buy option. ⚪️ #transfers



Nico will extend the contract before leaving Barça, green light arrived today. pic.twitter.com/E33KoYHRi0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

It’s a straight loan with no buy option included, so Nico is guaranteed to return to Barça next summer after getting some much-needed experience at a high-level Spanish side. The 20-year-old was a priority for Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso and will get the chance to play starter minutes at a crucial point of his development as a player.

Nico will sign a one-year extension of his current Barça contract which will keep him at the club until 2025, a demand the Catalans made in order to complete the agreement. The deal should be made official within the next few hours.