Barcelona, Valencia agree loan deal for Nico González - report

The midfielder will play at Mestalla this season

By Renato Gonçalves
FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona and Valencia have reached agreement on a deal that will send Barça midfielder Nico González to the La Liga club on a season-long loan, according to a report from the transfer guru himself, Fabrizio Romano.

It’s a straight loan with no buy option included, so Nico is guaranteed to return to Barça next summer after getting some much-needed experience at a high-level Spanish side. The 20-year-old was a priority for Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso and will get the chance to play starter minutes at a crucial point of his development as a player.

Nico will sign a one-year extension of his current Barça contract which will keep him at the club until 2025, a demand the Catalans made in order to complete the agreement. The deal should be made official within the next few hours.

