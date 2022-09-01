Barcelona & Chelsea close to Aubameyang deal, Alonso will be included - report

Barcelona and Chelsea finally appear to have reached agreement on a deal that will see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang return to the Premier League.

After a lot of negotiations there are a few different prices being mentioned but it does seem that Marcos Alonso WILL be included in the deal.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Barca are selling for “a bit more than £10m” and Alonso. David Ornstein at The Athletic is going for €7.5m plus the left-back, and Relevo reckon the price is €16m and Alonso.

Previous reports had suggested Barca wanted to sell for a much higher fee and didn’t really want Alonso included in the deal but, it’s deadline day, and things change quickly.

Aubameyang is expected to sign a contract for two years with the option for one more depending on how many appearances he makes.

The striker is expected to fly out later today once the deal is finalized but won’t able to debut just yet after sustaining a jaw injury in an armed attack at his home.