Braithwaite to leave Barcelona and join Espanyol on a free - report

Martin Braithwaite is being tipped to sign for Espanyol on a free transfer after having his contract at Barcelona terminated.

The Catalans have already made it clear the striker is not in the team’s plans for 2022-23 and are willing to end his deal two years early.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting the Denmark international could head to Barca’s local rivals and even had a medical check-up this morning.

Xavi has admitted he told Braithwaite to find a new club back in May but the Denmark international hasn’t seemed to be in any rush and has reportedly turned down offers.

However, it seems he would be keen to make the move to Espanyol as it would mean he could continue living in Barcelona and does not have to relocate his family.

Espanyol are looking at bringing in another striker because there’s still some uncertainy over Raul de Tomas’s future at the club.

There have been rumors RDT could leave the club before the window closes with teams in Spain and England linked with the former Real Madrid man.