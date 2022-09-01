Barcelona to bet on Hector Bellerin at right-back - reports

Barcelona’s bet for a new right-back for the 2022-23 season appears to be Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

The 27-year-old’s name has cropped up plenty of times this summer already but the rumor mill now seems convinced Bellerin will sign for Barca soon.

There are multiple reports claiming that Bellerin will terminate his contract at Arsenal and then head to Barcelona on a free transfer. Sound familiar?

Bellerin isn’t perhaps quite the signing that Barcelona were looking for but Xavi is desperate for a right-back and it’s a transfer that will work financially.

Of course the defender knows all about Barcelona. He began his career with the Catalans before moving to Arsenal in 2011.

Bellerin is into the final year of his contract with the Gunners but is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans and spent last season out on loan with Real Betis.