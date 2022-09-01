FC Barcelona Transfer Deadline Day 2022: All Updates

Check out all of Barça Blaugranes’ stories and updates from the summer 2022 transfer window deadline day, in one place. You can bookmark this space and check it often, and this stream will also be pinned to the front page.
Aug 31, 2022, 9:45pm CEST
Aug 31, 2022, 9:45pm CEST
September 1
Bellerín “waiting for final call” to join Barça - report
The Arsenal defender is getting closer to signing for his childhood club
September 1
Alba rejects Inter loan, will stay at Barça - report
The full-back wants to remain at Camp Nou and fight for his place
September 1
Barça, Chelsea reach “agreement in principle” for Aubameyang - report
A deal is now virtually done between the Blues and Barcelona
September 1
Barcelona to bet on Hector Bellerin at right-back - reports
The defender is expected to arrive on a free
September 1
Braithwaite to leave Barça and join Espanyol - report
The striker is now expected to move
September 1
Sergino Dest arrives in Italy to complete AC Milan move
The defender will move on an initial loan
September 1
Barca & Chelsea close to Auba deal, Alonso will be included - report
This one seems almost done
September 1
Barca keen on LA Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo - report
Time is running out
August 31
Sergino Dest ‘close’ to joining AC Milan on loan - report
A late twist in the saga