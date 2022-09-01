Héctor Bellerín agrees personal terms, “waiting for final call” to join Barcelona - report (UPDATED)

Arsenal right-back Héctor Bellerín is “getting closer” to reaching a deal to sign for his childhood club Barcelona on a free transfer on Deadline Day, according to a report from the transfer guru himself, Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona are getting closer to sign Hector Bellerín. Player is just waiting for final call to join Barça and then sign the contract — not accepting proposals from Italy to join FCB. #DeadlineDay



Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy, deal now collapsed after further contacts. pic.twitter.com/TkXDKuvuDw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Matteo Moretto of Relevo also reports that Bellerín is finalizing his contract termination with Arsenal, and it’s safe to say the negotiation is in its very final stages and will be official before the 11pm CET deadline.

Bellerín’s name came up over the last few days as Barça desperately searched for a right-back after Xavi Hernández removed Sergiño Dest from his plans, but it didn’t seem as though a deal for Bellerín seemed possible with Real Betis also pushing to sign him after a very good year on loan there last season.

But the 27-year-old was really keen on a move to Barça and rejected several offers, including teams in Italy, and is taking a significant paycut to play for the Blaugrana. There are no details yet on the terms of Bellerín’s contract, but we should know them sooner rather than later once the deal becomes official.

UPDATE: Romano now says Bellerín has agreed personal terms and has a contract ready to sign, with Arsenal also ready to make his contract termination official. It is now up to Barça to get the deal done.