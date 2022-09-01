 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona, Chelsea reach “agreement in principle” for Aubameyang transfer - report

A deal is now virtually done between the Blues and Barcelona

By Renato Gonçalves
FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona and Chelsea have reached “an agreement in principle” for the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Premier League side, according to a report from the transfer guru himself, Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea will pay €14 million euros for Aubameyang and full-back Marcos Alonso will finally make his move to Camp Nou as part of the deal. Toni Juanmartí and Albert Rogé of Relevo also confirm the news, and say Aubameyang is on his way to London to complete his part of the process.

Aubameyang returns to England after just 8 months since joining Barça from Arsenal in January, and he leaves after making 24 appearances and scoring 13 goals for the Blaugrana. His role has been diminished with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, but Barça will sorely miss Auba as a reliable backup to the Polish striker.

