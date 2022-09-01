Barcelona, Chelsea reach “agreement in principle” for Aubameyang transfer - report

Barcelona and Chelsea have reached “an agreement in principle” for the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Premier League side, according to a report from the transfer guru himself, Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea and Barcelona have now reached an agreement in principle for Pierre Aubameyang! €14m fee plus Marcos Alonso to Barça included — now finalizing details. #CFC



Aubameyang is expected to fly to London in the upcoming hours, once details are resolved. pic.twitter.com/ehCYYpfcgF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Chelsea will pay €14 million euros for Aubameyang and full-back Marcos Alonso will finally make his move to Camp Nou as part of the deal. Toni Juanmartí and Albert Rogé of Relevo also confirm the news, and say Aubameyang is on his way to London to complete his part of the process.

Aubameyang viajará a Londres para unirse al Chelsea.



Ahora sí, la operación está sólo a falta de los últimos flecos.



El acuerdo supone el fichaje de Marcos Alonso por el Barcelona.@tjuanmarti @albert_roge pic.twitter.com/XhAwiOM20v — Relevo (@relevo) September 1, 2022

Aubameyang returns to England after just 8 months since joining Barça from Arsenal in January, and he leaves after making 24 appearances and scoring 13 goals for the Blaugrana. His role has been diminished with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, but Barça will sorely miss Auba as a reliable backup to the Polish striker.