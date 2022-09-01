Barcelona, Chelsea reach “full agreement” on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marcos Alonso deal - report

Barcelona and Chelsea have reached full agreement on a permanent transfer deal that will send Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge and Marcos Alonso to Camp Nou on Transfer Deadline Day, according to the transfer guru himself, Fabrizio Romano.

Pierre Aubameyang to Chelsea and Marcos Alonso to Barça: here we go! Full agreement completed. €14m fee to Barcelona. #DeadlineDay



More: Aubameyang will fly to London around 5pm! Two year deal + one more option.



Alonso in Spain to undergo medical and sign three year deal. pic.twitter.com/nILbmEk8G8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

According to Romano Chelsea will pay 14 million euros for Aubameyang, who will travel to London at 5pm CET for medicals and contract signing. Alonso is already in the Catalan capital and will undergo a medical before signing a three-year deal which was agreed back in April.

These two deals should be made official within the next few hours, but there will be more news to follow on several other fronts as Barça continue to make plenty of moves in a wild Deadline Day.