 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona, Chelsea reach “full agreement” on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marcos Alonso deal - report

The deal is done

By Renato Gonçalves
/ new
FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona and Chelsea have reached full agreement on a permanent transfer deal that will send Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge and Marcos Alonso to Camp Nou on Transfer Deadline Day, according to the transfer guru himself, Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano Chelsea will pay 14 million euros for Aubameyang, who will travel to London at 5pm CET for medicals and contract signing. Alonso is already in the Catalan capital and will undergo a medical before signing a three-year deal which was agreed back in April.

These two deals should be made official within the next few hours, but there will be more news to follow on several other fronts as Barça continue to make plenty of moves in a wild Deadline Day.

In This Stream

FC Barcelona Transfer Deadline Day 2022: All Updates

View all 12 stories

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes