OFFICIAL: Barcelona terminate Martin Braithwaite’s contract

Martin Braithwaite’s Barcelona career is over as the Danish forward has signed his contract termination with the Blaugrana on Deadline Day.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Martin Braithwaite have reached an agreement to terminate the contact binding the player to the club until the end of the 2023/24 season. “FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Braithwaite for his commitment and dedication and wishes him the best of fortune and every success in the future.” Source | FC Barcelona

Braithwaite joined Barça two and a half years ago as an emergency signing when Luis Suárez was ruled out for the season with an injury, and the Dane never managed to become a regular part of the lineup and was completely out of the plans since Xavi Hernández took over as manager.

Barça had been trying to get rid of Braithwaite all summer, but the Dane refused to leave despite several good offers in July. But as the weeks went on and the relationship between player and club became really ugly, the two parties finally agreed to part ways.

But Braithwaite is still getting some sort of revenge by signing a three-year contract with Barça’s crosstown rivals Espanyol despite the Blaugrana specifically asking the player not to do so, according to reports.