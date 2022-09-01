 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Héctor Bellerín to Barcelona a done deal - report

A new right-back will arrive at Camp Nou

By Renato Gonçalves
Real Betis Balompie V Valencia Cf - Final Copa Del Rey Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

Barcelona have a new right-back: the Blaugrana have reached full agreement on the signing of Héctor Bellerín on a free transfer after the player terminated his contract with Arsenal on Deadline Day, according to the transfer guru himself, Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio says Bellerín will sign a one-year deal without an option for a second, giving Héctor the chance to prove himself and earn a longer, improved contract by either Barça or another top club next summer. Gerard Romero says it’s actually a three-year contract, so we’ll see who’s right once the deal is announced.

The Spanish international returns to the club where he began his career, after spending a decade at Arsenal and reviving his career last season with a strong campaign on loan at Real Betis.

Xavi Hernández wanted a new right-back after removing Sergiño Dest from his plans, and with the American set to join AC Milan on loan there was a clear need at the position. Bellerín is the chosen man to take on the challenge, and his signing will be official in the next few hours.

