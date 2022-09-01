Héctor Bellerín to Barcelona a done deal - report

Barcelona have a new right-back: the Blaugrana have reached full agreement on the signing of Héctor Bellerín on a free transfer after the player terminated his contract with Arsenal on Deadline Day, according to the transfer guru himself, Fabrizio Romano.

Hector Bellerín to Barcelona, here we go! Been told it’s all agreed, one year contract with NO option for further season. Bellerín will sign until June 2023 in the next hours. #FCB #DeadlineDay



Medical scheduled, contract will be terminated by mutual consent with Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/4ezoTWm2vH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Fabrizio says Bellerín will sign a one-year deal without an option for a second, giving Héctor the chance to prove himself and earn a longer, improved contract by either Barça or another top club next summer. Gerard Romero says it’s actually a three-year contract, so we’ll see who’s right once the deal is announced.

The Spanish international returns to the club where he began his career, after spending a decade at Arsenal and reviving his career last season with a strong campaign on loan at Real Betis.

Xavi Hernández wanted a new right-back after removing Sergiño Dest from his plans, and with the American set to join AC Milan on loan there was a clear need at the position. Bellerín is the chosen man to take on the challenge, and his signing will be official in the next few hours.