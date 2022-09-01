OFFICIAL: Sergiño Dest joins AC Milan on loan from Barcelona

It’s official: Sergiño Dest has joined AC Milan from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal on Deadline Day, the two clubs confirmed on Thursday.

Sergiño Dest loaned to AC Milan — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2022

Here’s the full statement from Barça:

“FC Barcelona and AC Milan have reached an agreement on the loan of the player Sergiño Dest for the 2022/23 season. The deal also includes an option to buy the player once the loan period expires.” Source: FC Barcelona

According to Fabrizio Romano, Milan have a €20 million buy option if they decide to keep Dest after the season, but the clause is not mandatory so Barça still have a chance to get the American back next year.

Dest joined Barça from Ajax two years ago but could never put together a consistent run of starts and performances mostly due to injuries. Xavi Hernández never saw the American as a real option at the position and removed him completely from his plans this summer, and after refusing to leave for most of August the player finally accepted his fate and will move to Italy for a fresh start at a top club.

Good luck in Milan, Sergiño!