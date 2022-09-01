Memphis and Pjanic train with Barcelona ahead of Sevilla clash

It may be deadline day but Barcelona are training ahead of their next La Liga clash against Sevilla on Saturday.

Xavi is without a few players who are sealing moves away from Barcelona tonight.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ez Abde, and Sergino Dest have all been given permission to miss the session as they look to seal exits.

Barcelona confirm Dest, Auba and Abde all finalising moves away from the club this evening. Memphis, Pjanic still training with Barça — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) September 1, 2022

There’s also no Martin Braithwaite as he has had his contract terminated and is no longer at Barcelona player.

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay and Miralem Pjanic are both training. There’s been speculation about both players in the last few days but it seems, for now at least, they are staying.

Deadline day has seen whispers of Chelsea making a move for Memphis, while you get the feeling Barca may have been hoping to get a few phone calls regarding Pjanic.

Of course there are still a few hours left before the window shuts in Spain, and plenty of talk of Barca making a surprise signing, which means the club’s transfer business may not be completely over yet.