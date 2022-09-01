OFFICIAL: Ez Abde extends Barcelona contract, joins Osasuna on loan

It’s official: Barcelona winger Ez Abde (full name Abde Ezzalzouli) has signed a contract extension until 2026 and will join La Liga side Osasuna on a season-long loan deal, the club announced on Thursday.

This is the full statement from the club:

“FC Barcelona and Abde Ezzalzouli have reached an agreement to extend the player’s contract until June 2026. The buyout clause has been set at 200 million euros. “Additionally, FC Barcelona and Osasuna have reached an agreement for the loan of Abde Ezzalzouli to the latter until 30 June 2023. There is no purchase option.” Source: FC Barcelona

Ez Abde joined Barça B from Hércules last summer and quickly became a fixture of the youth affiliate, and when injuries and Covid-19 affected the first team the youngster was called up to the main squad by Xavi Hernández and played important minutes during the second half of the season.

With the big signings made in the attacking front this summer the Moroccan’s role was heavily diminished, and he’s now going to a team in Spain’s top league to earn some valuable minutes at a crucial stage of his development.

There are no options in the deal so Abde is guaranteed to return next summer, hopefully with plenty of experience, games and goals that will make him ready to contribute for the Blaugrana in 2023-24.

Good luck at Osasuna, Ez Abde!