Memphis Depay announces he’s staying at Barcelona

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay decided to take matters into his own hands and ended all the rumors about his future by announcing on social media that he will stay at the club for the 2022-23 season.

I have decided to stay at Barça !

Fully committed to contribute to the club's sporting success. ❤️ #ViscaBarca — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) September 1, 2022

Memphis has been linked with a possible departure all summer, with moves to Juventus, Manchester United and even Chelsea on Deadline Day calling his future into question. The club and the player had reportedly agreed a contract termination that would only be completed if he found another team he wanted to join, but the Dutchman didn’t like any of the options available and is staying at Camp Nou for the final year of his contract.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expected to officially join Chelsea over the next few hours, Memphis’ decision is an important one since it gives Xavi Hernández a quality backup striker to Robert Lewandowski in what is going to be a very busy calendar due to the World Cup.