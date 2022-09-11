 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Francisco Trincao starting to shine at Sporting

The winger has three goals in his last two matches

By Gill Clark
Sporting CP v Portimonense SC - Liga Portugal Bwin Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Francisco Trincao has been having a good week with Sporting who have bounced back from a disappointing start to the season by wining three games in a row.

The Barcelona loanee has three goals in those three games against Estoril, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Portimonense.

Trincao’s first goal of the season came in the Champions League in midweek against last season’s Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt. Sporting impressed in a 3-0 win in Germany.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Sporting CP: Group D - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The goal was made by Marcus Edwards who had already put Sporting 1-0 up. The visitors hit Frankfurt on the counter with Edwards playing in Trincao with a superb ball. The winger took a good first touch and then fired a low shot past Kevin Trapp.

Nuno Santos put the icing on the cake with the visitors’ third of the night late on, and Trincaco shared his thoughts after the match.

“We knew what we had to do. We knew their strengths and we ended up playing a good game, which is the most important thing, and winning,” he said. “We tried to be patient. We knew that quick transitions were one of their strengths. In the second half we found more space, because they opened up a little more.”

The winger then followed that up with a brace in a 4-0 win at home to Portimonense on Saturday. His first was another low shot from inside the area after a bit of head tennis. Trincao then added another with a confident finish from close range after a cross in from the left wing.

Trincao is back in Portugal with Sporting on loan after failing to make an impression at Barcelona. The deal does include an option for Sporting to buy Trincao permanently when his loan expires at the end of June.

Diario AS are reporting on Sunday that Trincao “wants to return” to Barcelona but knows it “will not be easy” due to the competition for places in attack. If he can continue this kind of form then he might just get a second chance at Barca.

