Gavi set to finally sign new Barcelona contract - reports

Gavi looks set to finally sign his new Barcelona contract after months of speculation about his extension at the Camp Nou.

Diario Sport are reporting that Gavi will put pen to paper on his new deal on Thursday. The teenager will sign a four-year deal with a €1 billion release clause.

Barcelona want the deal wrapped up before the international break which begins after the next round of La Liga fixtures at the weekend.

Fabrizio Romano is also reporting that Gavi’s about to commit his future to the club.

Gavi's new contract with Barcelona will include release clause for €1B, negotiated last December. It's matter of time to get it signed and completed, as revealed last week. #FCB



Barça, never been worried by PL clubs and Bayern links as he's set to sign the new deal. pic.twitter.com/OOLEnl2Enq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 13, 2022

The extension will see Gavi become the latest Barca youngster to sign a long-term deal at the club with a huge release clause.

Barca have already tied down Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati, and Pedri as they look to keep hold of their most exciting talents.

Bayern and Liverpool have both been linked with moves for Gavi previously but it’s also been reported that the Spain international only ever wanted to stay.