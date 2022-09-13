 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona & Atletico ‘close’ to agreeing €25m Griezmann deal - report

The clubs want to lower his purchase option

By Gill Clark
/ new
Atletico de Madrid v RC Celta - LaLiga Santander Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly in talks to sort out the current situation regarding Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman is currently only playing a bit-part role at Atletico because the Rojiblancos don’t want to pay €40 million to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Griezmann has a clause in his contract which means Atleti will have to splash out if he plays a certain amount of minutes during his loan spell.

There’s been talk of Barcelona being furious with Atletico for the way they are handling the situation and rumors the Catalans could sue their Liga rivals.

Yet the latest update on Griezmann comes from France where L’Equipe are reporting that the two clubs are “close” to agreeing a deal to lower his purchase option to €25m.

Barcelona are thought to be keen not to bring Griezmann back because of his €20m salary which would take up too much of their spending limit.

It seems both clubs are willing to agree to the compromise which would also then free Griezmann from his current bench role.

The former Barcelona man has yet to start a game for Atletico this season but has scored three times after coming off the bench.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes