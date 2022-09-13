Barcelona & Atletico ‘close’ to agreeing €25m Griezmann deal - report

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly in talks to sort out the current situation regarding Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman is currently only playing a bit-part role at Atletico because the Rojiblancos don’t want to pay €40 million to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Griezmann has a clause in his contract which means Atleti will have to splash out if he plays a certain amount of minutes during his loan spell.

There’s been talk of Barcelona being furious with Atletico for the way they are handling the situation and rumors the Catalans could sue their Liga rivals.

Yet the latest update on Griezmann comes from France where L’Equipe are reporting that the two clubs are “close” to agreeing a deal to lower his purchase option to €25m.

Barcelona are thought to be keen not to bring Griezmann back because of his €20m salary which would take up too much of their spending limit.

It seems both clubs are willing to agree to the compromise which would also then free Griezmann from his current bench role.

The former Barcelona man has yet to start a game for Atletico this season but has scored three times after coming off the bench.