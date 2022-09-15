Barcelona keeping an eye on Monaco’s Caio Henrique - report

Barcelona and full-back rumors go together like peanut butter and jelly, for my American readers. Not sure if PB&J is a thing elsewhere, but that’s all I think about when I read Barcelona full-back rumors, anyone else?

No?

Alright well, we got another rumor for everyone. This time around Barcelona are reportedly looking at Monaco’s Caio Henrique as a potential long-term full-back option.

Henrique is a left-back and would be joining a pretty crowded field including Marcos Alonso, Alejandro Balde, and, Jordi Alba.

I think we can probably admit Alonso and Alba probably don’t have a long shelf life at Barcelona and next summer there will likely be a further shift away from the old Barca guard.

Henrique has four assists in five games for Monaco so far this season, which is excellent form, but is also pretty versatile as he used to play in midfield. The Brazilian has a contract until 2027 but Barca are keeping tabs on him.