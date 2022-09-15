 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gavi signs new contract, says he’s only ever wanted to succeed at Barcelona

The midfielder has extended until 2026

FC Barcelona’s midfielder Gavi Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gavi put pen to paper on his new Barcelona contract on Thursday at the Camp Nou, signing a four-year deal with the Catalan giants.

The 18-year-old has finally committed his future to the club with an extension that includes a €1 billion buyout clause and is a happy man.

“I am very happy with the renewal, it’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was little,” he said. “We have always known that we wanted to be successful here and today makes me very happy”.

President Joan Laporta accompanied Gavi and made it clear he was chuffed to have the teenage sensation committing his future to the club.

“Today is a historic day. With Gavi we are renewing the present, the immediate present and the future of Barça,” he said. “He is a paradigm of talent, effort. He is a player who goes for it all. It is a very happy day for the Catalans.”

Next up for Gavi and Barcelona is a visit from Elche, and it’s a fixture that brings back some warm memories for the youngster.

“I remember last season’s game against Elche very fondly,” he said. “I fulfilled one of my dreams I had since I arrived, celebrating scoring a goal with the fans of the best club in the world. I will never forget that day.”

Another goal on Saturday would do nicely please Gavi.

