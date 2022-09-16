Sergiño Dest: I will give 100% to convince Milan to buy me

Sergiño Dest has spoken out about his future as he plays for AC Milan on loan from FC Barcelona.

At his first press conference as a Milan player, the defender was asked why the rossoneri should pay 20 million to buy him fully next summer.

“I will just give my 100%, I will give my best, and that at the end of the season - of course, I’m on loan - we will see if the club wants me or not,” Dest replied.

“The only thing I can do right now is just give my best, show what I got. And that’s it.”

The USMNT defender was told to find a new club towards the end of the transfer window as Barcelona made a move for Héctor Bellerín, who was on loan to Real Betis from Arsenal FC at the time.

“I am happy to be here. [Manager Stefano] Pioli’s game is very good, he can allow me to develop my game in the best possible way. This season can be an opportunity for me to help the team, developing both my attacking and defensive characteristics,” he said.

Dest also spoke about the differences coming from the AFC Ajax and Barcelona schools and adapting to the Milan style.

“Ajax and Barça have a similar game, based on ball possession. At Milan there is a faster game to get to the goal as soon as possible. To make a comparison, however, I prefer to wait until the end of this season.”