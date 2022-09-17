Club chief explains why PSG didn’t sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain’s sports adviser Luis Campos has been talking about Ousmane Dembele and explained why his club didn’t move for the forward in the summer.

PSG were one of several clubs linked with Dembele and the rumor mill seemed convinced at one point that the forward would leave Barca on a free transfer and move to the Parc des Princes.

Campos says PSG were keen but decided against trying for Dembele because of the options he already has in attack.

“I really like Ousmane Dembélé. He is a very good player, but he plays on the left and we play without a winger. When you make a team, you have to make sure everything fits together like a puzzle. “Our attacking triangle is an upside down triangle. Mbappé is at the high point, and the other two are in support. “It was perhaps a mistake of the past to take great players who play in the same position.” Source | RMC Sport

Dembele ended up staying at Barcelona and signing a two-year extension. The Frenchman has since said he only ever wanted to stay at the Camp Nou and didn’t speak with any other clubs.

