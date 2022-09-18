Gossip: Barcelona ‘considering a move’ for Chelsea’s Jorginho

The transfer window may be closed but that does not stop the rumor mill from churning out speculation regarding Barcelona and the club’s transfer plans.

An update on Sunday claims that the Catalans are thinking about a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho next summer.

The Mirror are reporting that Jorginho could be a free agent as he’s yet to extend his deal at Stamford Bridge and so will be able to talk to other clubs from January.

Barcelona are thinking about how to replace Sergio Busquets, who may well leave at the end of this season, and Jorginho could be a possible option to take over from the captain.

The midfielder has been at Chelsea since joining from Napoli in 2018 and has won the Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup with the Blues.

It’s not clear yet if he will stay at Chelsea before the current campaign and whether he’s in new manager Graham Potter’s plans for the future in west London.

Jorginho’s status as a free agent is also likely to be a real attraction for Barcelona due to the club’s ongoing financial issues.

Busquets has not spoken too much about his future but will be out of contract in the summer and the suspicion is he will call time on his Camp Nou career.