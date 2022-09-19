 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest has nightmare Serie A debut for AC Milan

The full-back came on and gave away a penalty

By Gill Clark
AC MIlan v SSC Napoli - Serie A Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

Sergino Dest had a Serie A debut to forget on Sunday as he conceded a penalty in AC Milan’s 2-1 defeat to Napoli at the San Siro.

The Barcelona defender, who has moved to the Rossoneri on loan, has already made two substitutes appearances for his new club in the Champions League but Sunday was his first taste of Serie A action.

Dest again started on the bench but came on at half-time of the match, replacing Davide Calabria.

Yet the 21-year-old had been on the pitch for less than 10 minutes when he gave away a penalty with a foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Matteo Politana duly converted the spot-kick to make it 1-0. Olivier Giroud levelled with 20 minutes to go but the visitors took all three points when Giovanni Simeone hit a late winner.

The defeat leaves Milan in fifth place in the table with 14 points from seven games heading into the international break. Napoli and Atalanta are the early leaders on 17 points.

