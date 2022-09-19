Barcelona thinking about signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid - report

Barcelona are being linked with a move for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio who is into the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mundo Deportivo reckon Barca are keeping tabs on his situation and reckon he is very much admired at the Camp Nou.

Barca did have the chance to sign Asensio back in 2014 but didn’t want to pay Real Mallorca’s asking price in full and ended up seeing him head to Madrid instead.

Asensio was linked with a move away in the summer but stayed, although he is clearly down the pecking order at the club at the moment.

The 26-year-old was also spotted having a bit of a strop when Carlo Ancelotti didn’t bring him on in the win over Real Mallorca.

MD reckon Barca like Asensio for his “age, level and tactical adaptability.” He’s seen as a “mature player” with a long future still ahead of him. The fact he could be free next summer is also probably a big factor.

MD also point out that Asensio’s agent is Jorge Mendes who reportedly has a good relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.