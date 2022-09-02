OFFICIAL: Barcelona sign Marcos Alonso on free transfer

It’s official: Barcelona have signed Marcos Alonso on a free transfer after the Spanish full-back agreed to terminate his contract with Chelsea, the club announced on Friday.

“FC Barcelona and Marcos Alonso have reached an agreement to sign the player after he terminated his contract with Chelsea Football Club. “The defender will sign a contract until 30 June 2023 and the buyout clause has been set at 50 million euros.” Source: FC Barcelona

Barça’s signing of Alonso has been rumored to happen since back in April, when it was reported that the Spanish left-back had reached agreement on a three-year deal with the Catalans after Xavi Hernández specifically requested his signing.

But the transfer process kept dragging on throughout the summer as Barça focused on other targets and Chelsea didn’t drop their asking price, but once the two clubs started negotiating for Aubameyang last week it became easier to strike a deal for Alonso that satisfied both sides.

Alonso is the third left-back in the Barça squad and will compete with Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba for the starting spot. He’s a versatile player and is at his best as a left wingback in a 3-4-3 formation, and might also be able to play on the left wing in certain situations.

Welcome to Barça, Marcos Alonso!