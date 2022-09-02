OFFICIAL: Chelsea sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona

It’s official: Premier League side Chelsea have signed Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a permanent transfer from Barcelona on Deadline Day, the Blaugrana confirmed on Thursday.

FC Barcelona and Chelsea Football Club have reached an agreement on the transfer of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for 12 million euros. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2022

This is the full statement from the club:

“FC Barcelona and Chelsea Football Club have reached an agreement on the transfer of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for 12 million euros. “FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Aubameyang for his professionalism, commitment, dedication and ever-present positive and warm approach regarding every aspect involving the Club. We wish him the best of fortune and every success in the future. Your smile radiated happiness both on and off the pitch, thank you. Barça will always be your home.” Source: FC Barcelona

Aubameyang joined Barça on a free transfer from Arsenal last January and had an excellent seven-month stint as a Blaugrana, scoring 13 goals in 24 appearances and quickly becoming a dressing room favorite.

The 33-year-old wanted to stay at Barça this season but became open to a departure once the club signed Robert Lewandowski, and was attracted to Chelsea and the opportunity to lead the line and play under his former manager at Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel.

Thanks for the fun memories and good luck in London, Auba!